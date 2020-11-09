Left Menu
Development News Edition

Counting of votes for UP Assembly bypolls on Tuesday

An average of over 53 per cent voters exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortune of 88 candidates in Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani. Barring Malhani, which was with the SP, the other seats were in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) kitty.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:29 IST
Counting of votes for UP Assembly bypolls on Tuesday

The counting of the votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, where bypolls were held last week, will be taken up on Tuesday amid opposition Samajwadi Party's (SP) charge that the ruling BJP has used the official machinery for "rigging and fraud" to win the elections. An average of over 53 per cent voters exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortune of 88 candidates in Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani.

Barring Malhani, which was with the SP, the other seats were in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) kitty. At a hurriedly convened virtual press conference, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of indulging in "rigging, fraud and whatever it could through the administration to win the elections".

"The BJP has done rigging, fraud and whatever it could through (misusing) the administration. The government had made such arrangements that the voters should not come out. I will give detailed information after the results," he said. On the polling day, however, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had said the pattern of voting indicated that his party was going to win all the seven seats.

At the same time, he had accused the ruling BJP of resorting to tactics to discourage the voters to come out and vote, sensing an impending defeat. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said before the polling that "democracy will win, the coronavirus will lose".

During campaigning, the Adityanath government faced opposition flak over the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, particularly after the Hathras and Balrampur rape-and-murder cases. The Naugaon Sadat seat fell vacant after the death of state minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan.

The Ghatampur bypoll in Kanpur Nagar district was necessitated due to the death of state minister Kamal Rani Varun. Both the ministers died of COVID-19. The Tundla seat fell vacant after its MLA, S P Singh Baghel, was elected to the Lok Sabha, while the Bangarmau seat in Unnao fell vacant after the conviction of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case.

The BJP had dumped Sengar soon after his involvement in the case was alleged. The bypolls to the Bulandshahr, Deoria and Malhani seats were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi, Janmejay Singh and Parasnath Yadav (SP) respectively.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad's Azad Samaj Party has fielded Mohammad Yameen from Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity. Bulandshahr has the highest number of 18 candidates while Ghatampur has the lowest of six. Sixteen candidates are in the fray in Malhani, 14 each in Naugaon Sadat and Deoria, 10 each in Bangarmau and Tundla.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Family, friends contribution crucial for most Indians in their overall wellness: Report

About 91 per cent of Indians have identified their family and friends contribution in their overall wellness, and 54 per cent of Indian adults have purchased a subscription to a digital fitness programme in the past six months, according to...

Akzo Nobel India Q2 net profit up 34.6% to Rs 66.28 cr

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 34.57 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.28 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.25 crore d...

WB created nearly 31 cr mandays so far this fiscal: Minister

Bengal has so far created nearly 31 crore mandays this fiscal under the MGNREGA scheme, and the feat was achieved amid the pandemic, as the government made sure that workers who returned during the lockdown were included in the programme, a...

Celta Vigo fires coach Óscar García after poor start

Celta Vigo fired coach scar Garca on Monday after the teams poor start in the Spanish league. The announcement came three days after a 1-1 draw at Elche, a result that left the team just outside the relegation zone after nine matches.Celta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020