Tejashwi celebrates 31st birthday, brother Tej Pratap wishes 'HBD CM'

RJD leader and the Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday without much pomp and show as he awaits the results of Bihar assembly elections in which exit polls have given his party-led coalition an edge over the NDA. Several political leaders including ally Rahul Gandhi and rivals Chirag Paswan of the LJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi of the HAM and RLSPs Upendra Kushwaha wished Tejashwi on his birthday.

Tejashwis elder sister Misa Bharti tweeted pictures of a birthday cake being cut in the presence of family members including their mother Rabri Devi and brother Tej Pratap Yadav. The party had on Sunday asked Tejashwis supporters to celebrate his birthday with restraint and not visit him at his residence to extend their wishes.

It had also asked them to accept the election results on November 10 whichever they go with humility. But in Patna, some RJD leaders put up posters already wishing the "future young chief minister" of Bihar.

Many others gathered outside the 10 Circular road residence of Rabri Devi here to wish Tejashwi on his birthday. Some of them were carrying his old photograph in the Delhi Daredevils jersey. But, they could not meet him.

Tej Pratap also wrote "CM Tejashwi" in his tweet. "Happy Birthday tutu," Tej Pratap tweeted with the hashtag "HBD-CMTejashwi" .

The same hashtag was used by former cricketer and Congress leader Kirti Azad. Rahul Gandhi extended Tejashwi "blessings" for a "bright future", while in his tweet Chirag Paswan wished him a long and successful life.

"May God bless you with longevity and you succeed in making your life a success," Paswan tweeted in Hindi. "Thanks brother," Tejashwi replied to Chirag Paswan's tweet.

"Birthday greetings to Shri @yadavtejashwi Ji. May God bless you with good health and long life," RLSPs Kushwaha tweeted. Among other leaders who extended their wishes included Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

"Greeting to Shri Tejashwi Yadav on this historic birthday and wishes for a bright fiture," Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi. The results of the Bihar assembly elections will be announced on Tuesday with counting of votes.

Multiple exit polls released on Saturday have predicted a majority for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan..