Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to meet same electoral fate as Trump: Mehbooba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:19 IST
BJP to meet same electoral fate as Trump: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday attacked the BJP governments’ policies and referring to the Bihar assembly exit poll predictions, asserted that "the party will meet the same fate as the outgoing US president Donald Trump." Days after the Bihar assembly exit polls predicted an edge for the Mahagathbandhan led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the PDP chief said, “I want to congratulate Tejashwi who is a young man and has set a narrative with a focus on Roti, Kapda Aur Makan (bread, clothes and house).” Soon after congratulating Yadav, she added, “The BJP raked up the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A and opening of J&K for the people across the country but it did not work for them as people are more concerned about their meals,” The former J&K chief minister also referred to the Centre’s new farm laws and land laws in Jammu and Kashmir and said, “The BJP failed to provide two square meals to the people, leave aside the creation of promised two crore jobs every year.” “The party instead tried to sell the abrogation of Article 370 to the voters in the country,” she added. Accusing the BJP of misleading people and diverting their attention from real issues by playing the politics of "communal hatred", she said, “When oppression increases, it soon vanishes too.” “Today is their (BJP's) time and tomorrow, our time will come. The same thing will happen to them (BJP) what happened to Trump (who lost the US presidential election last week),” she said. Accusing the BJP of being the “most corrupt” party in the country, she said it would sell all the resources of the country before it goes out of the power. “They are accusing us of corruption. I think they have beaten all previous records of corruption. They were not having any foothold but look at the huge office buildings of the party today. Where has the money come from and how have their accounts swelled in the name of party fund?” she asked. Mehbooba expressed displeasure over some media houses allegedly propagating the BJP's agenda instead of the Constitutional provisions and said it was heartening that Trump's speech was blocked midway despite being the most powerful president in the US. “Some (news) channels, I don't want to name them, are running BJP's agenda and not following the Constitution. This country will be run by the Constitution which binds the people together,” she said.

“If the BJP agenda is adopted, the same situation will emerge as is being witnessed over the past six years,” she said accusing the BJP of engineering Hindu versus Muslims, Muslims versus Muslims and Jammu-versus Kashmir and Dogra verses Kashmiri. “It (BJP) does not have anything else to give to the people of the country. And therefore, they are dividing the people in the name of religion, regions and castes,” she said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tejasvi Surya gives privilege notice to LS speaker against top WB police officials

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during a BJP rally in West Bengal, the partys youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he has given a privilege notice to the Lok Sabha speaker against the state admin...

Sena keeps option of contesting Aurangabad graduates poll open

The Shiv Sena has kept open the option to contest the next months legislative council election from the Aurangabad graduate constituency in Maharashtra, a local leader of the ruling party said here on Monday. Shiv Senas Aurangabad district ...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Toyota Motor Corporation Australia selects Cigniti Technologies as strategic partner

Engineering and software testing services provider Cigniti Technologies on Monday said it has been selected as a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia TMCA, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020