Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru's President Vizcarra faces impeachment trial (yet again)

Peru's President Martín Vizcarra faces an impeachment trial on Monday over corruption allegations, familiar terrain for the centrist leader of the Andean nation, who survived a previous vote to oust him in September and an attempt to suspend him in 2019. Vizcarra, 57, is expected to survive once again, though the independent - who has long campaigned against official graft - lacks a party in a fragmented Congress, creating a degree of uncertainty of how lawmakers may finally vote.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:03 IST
Peru's President Vizcarra faces impeachment trial (yet again)

Peru's President Martín Vizcarra faces an impeachment trial on Monday over corruption allegations, familiar terrain for the centrist leader of the Andean nation, who survived a previous vote to oust him in September and an attempt to suspend him in 2019.

Vizcarra, 57, is expected to survive once again, though the independent - who has long campaigned against official graft - lacks a party in a fragmented Congress, creating a degree of uncertainty of how lawmakers may finally vote. The copper-producing nation has had a history of political upheaval and drama.

To remove the president, Congress must gather 87 votes out of 130 legislators. In the September vote, only 32 in the chamber voted in favor of his ouster. Vizcarra has denied as "baseless" allegations that he accepted bribes from companies that won public works contracts when he was the governor of the southern region of Moquegua. He has accused Congress of "playing with democracy."

"In the last few weeks, I have been systematically attacked, through the dissemination of reports whose main objective is to damage the trust that the Peruvian people have placed in me," Vizcarra said in a statement late on Sunday. "This constitutes a new attempt to generate political instability in the country," said the president, who must present his defense at around 10 a.m. local time (1500 GMT).

Vizcarra's term runs out mid next year after elections planned for April 11, in which he is not eligible to run. If Vizcarra is dismissed on grounds of "moral incapacity," the head of Congress, Manuel Merino, would assume the presidency.

Already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Peruvian business groups have called for "prudence." "It is necessary to prioritize stability and calm; a drastic change in the leadership of the nation would not be the most convenient at this juncture," the powerful corporate body CONFIEP said in a statement.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Biden welcomes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news, says safety measures still needed

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden greeted Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine as excellent news on Monday, but warned that widespread vaccination remains months away and Americans need to continue wearing masks and maintain social distan...

Hardik is not comfortable bowling at the moment: Rohit

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is still not comfortable enough to bowl, his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said on Monday, days before the Indian team sets off on the marquee tour of Australia. On the eve of their IPL final against ...

SAIL introduces 'shorter working period scheme' for employees

Steel Authority of India Limited SAIL has introduced a shorter working period scheme for helping employees attain a better work-life balance, a company statement said here on Monday. The scheme, which became effective from November 1, can b...

Tejasvi Surya gives privilege notice to LS speaker against top WB police officials

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence during a BJP rally in West Bengal, the partys youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he has given a privilege notice to the Lok Sabha speaker against the state admin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020