Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three former PDP leaders join Congress in J-K

Mehbooba, who is also a former chief minister, had that said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back. The PDP leader had also said that she would hold the tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was restored.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:06 IST
Three former PDP leaders join Congress in J-K

Three senior PDP leaders, who recently resigned from the party over remarks of its president Mehbooba Mufti on the tricolour, joined the Congress on Monday, ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Former MP Tarlok Singh Bajwa, ex-MLC Ved Mahajan and former PDP state secretary Hussain Ali Waffa resigned from the party last month.

They joined the Congress in the presence of the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil, All India Congress Committee secretary Sudhir Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said. Elections to DDCs will be held in eight phases from December 1 to December 24, according to a notification issued by the State Election Commission. Mehbooba, who is also a former chief minister, had that said she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

The PDP leader had also said that she would hold the tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was restored. The Centre on August 5 last year had abrogated the erstwhile state''s special status and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Armenia reports battles around strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia reported heavy fighting around a strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday, a day after Azerbaijan said it had captured it in a major breakthrough after six weeks of bloodshed. People celebrated in the streets of Azerbaijans capi...

Cong leader slams Bengal BJP chief for using language of 'common thug'

Congress leader Jitin Prasada slammed West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday for his death threat, saying the language used by him is that of a common thug. Irrespective of political differences no one should be reducing the political ...

Biden welcomes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news, says safety measures still needed

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden greeted Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine as excellent news on Monday, but warned that widespread vaccination remains months away and Americans need to continue wearing masks and maintain social distan...

Hardik is not comfortable bowling at the moment: Rohit

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is still not comfortable enough to bowl, his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said on Monday, days before the Indian team sets off on the marquee tour of Australia. On the eve of their IPL final against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020