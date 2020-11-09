Sena keeps option of contesting Aurangabad graduates poll open

The Shiv Sena has kept open the option to contest the next month's legislative council election from the Aurangabad graduate constituency in Maharashtra, a local leader of the ruling party said here on Monday. Shiv Sena's Aurangabad district president and MLC Ambadas Danve told PTI that they will also work for a nominee of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government if the party supports a common candidate.

The MVA dispensation consists of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. "The Sena is ready to contest from the Aurangabad graduates constituency. However, if the party orders to support a common candidates of the alliance, we will follow the order," Danve said, adding that the Sena's stand will be known by November 12.

Voting for the graduate constituency will be held on December 1 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. An official said 3,47,732 voters from eight district of the Marathwada region are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Currently, Satish Chavan of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the MLC from the Aurangabad graduate constituency. When contacted, MLC Satish Chavan said senior leaders of his party will take a call on a candidate.