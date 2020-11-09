Cong leader slams Bengal BJP chief for using language of 'common thug'
What makes it worse is that the head of the BJP state unit resorting to this," Prasad wrote on Twitter. Ghosh warned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre in West Bengal on Sunday, saying if they do not mend their ways, they will have to either visit a hospital or a crematorium.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:51 IST
Congress leader Jitin Prasada slammed West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday for his death threat, saying the language used by him is that of a "common thug". "Irrespective of political differences no one should be reducing the political discourse to the level of a street fight or the language of a common thug. What makes it worse is that the head of the BJP state unit resorting to this," Prasad wrote on Twitter.
Ghosh warned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre in West Bengal on Sunday, saying if they do not mend their ways, they will have to either visit a hospital or a crematorium. The West Bengal BJP chief, who was addressing a rally in East Midnapore district's Haldia town, said the Centre will ensure free-and-fair Assembly polls in the state, likely to be held in April-May next year.
"The Assembly polls would not be held with the state police but in the presence of central forces. Those TMC workers, who are yet to mend their ways and are still torturing common people, should rectify themselves in the next six months. If they do not, their hands, legs and ribs will be broken and they will have to go to a hospital. "If they still continue with their mischief, they will have to go to the crematorium," he said.
The TMC said Ghosh is vitiating the political atmosphere of the state and such statements show that the BJP is trying to unleash a reign of terror in West Bengal..
