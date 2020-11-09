Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh govt announces relief for slain soldier's kin

Amaravati, Nov 9 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of army havildar Ch Praveen Kumar Reddy who was killed while trying to foil an infiltration bid by terrorists in Kashmir on Sunday.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:04 IST
Amaravati, Nov 9 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of army havildar Ch Praveen Kumar Reddy who was killed while trying to foil an infiltration bid by terrorists in Kashmir on Sunday. "The sacrifice of your husband for the country is invaluable. The entire nation is proud of him. His loss cannot be filled, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a letter to Praveen Kumars widow Rajita.

Assuring that the government would stand in support of the bereaved family, Reddy said he was granting Rs 50 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Please accept this. I pray to God that he gives strength to your family to overcome the grief," Jagan added.

Praveen Kumar hailed from Reddivaripalle in Chittoor district and joined the army 18 years ago. He was part of the 18 Madras Regiment that was currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Minister P R C Reddy and others visited Reddivaripalle and consoled the bereaved jawans family..

