Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will never return to party which insults its cadres: TMC MLA

Disgruntled TMC MLA Mihir Goswami, who recently invited BJP MP Nisith Pramanik at his residence for a meeting, creating a flutter in state politics, said on Monday said he would never return to his party, which "insults" its cadres and followers.

PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:58 IST
Will never return to party which insults its cadres: TMC MLA

Disgruntled TMC MLA Mihir Goswami, who recently invited BJP MP Nisith Pramanik at his residence for a meeting, creating a flutter in state politics, said on Monday said he would never return to his party, which "insults" its cadres and followers. Expressing anger over the present state leadership, Goswami said he decided to quit all party posts last month as he felt he was "no longer needed in the party".

"The way a section of leadership has insulted a section of party workers and cadres is unacceptable. I quit all party posts as I am not needed there anymore... I would never like to return to the party, which insults its cadres and followers," Goswami told reporters here. He, however, did not clarify what would be his next course of action.

BJP MP Nisith Pramanik had last month met Goswami, fuelling speculation over the TMC leader's next move. Both leaders, however, said they had met to exchange Vijaya Dashami greetings, in keeping with the Bengali tradition. All attempts by the TMC leadership to reach out to Goswami went in vain, with the party's leader and North Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh returning empty-handed after not being able to meet him at his residence, as the disgruntled leader was not home.

Goswami had earlier in the month claimed that the party was being run by poll strategist Prashant Kishor's- I- PAC, and not its leaders. "A political party is run by politicians and not by a bunch of contractors who come and dictate terms to politicians," he had said.

After the BJP's spectacular performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, ten MLAs -- eight from the ruling TMC and one each from Congress and the CPI(M) -- had switched over to the saffron camp. Coochbehar, once a stronghold of the TMC, had witnessed a change in ground-level political equations, after the BJP snatched the parliamentary seat from the Mamata Banerjee's party in the last Lok Sabha polls.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Five earthquakes rock Palghar district; no casualty

Five earthquakes of low to mild intensity shook villages in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. Chief of the Palghar District Disaster Control Cell Viveka...

Maha releases Rs 2,297 cr for rain-hit farmers

The Maharashtra government on Monday released the first tranche of Rs 2,297 crore for disbursement before Diwali among the farmers who have lost their crops in excessive rains this year, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said. Addressing a pr...

COVID-19: Delhi reports 5,023 new cases, 71 deaths

As many as 5,023 new COVID-19 cases, 7,014 recoveries and 71 deaths were reported in the national capital within 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Monday. Total cases due to the disease rose to 4,43,552 including 3,96,697 reco...

Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers spinners choke Supernovas to help claim maiden title

Salma Khatun picked three while Deepti Sharma took two wickets as Trailblazers clinched their first Womens T20 Challenge title after defeating Supernovas by 16 runs here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Supernovas needed 28 runs in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020