Turkey's Erdogan to announce decision on finance minister's resignation later -party official

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will announce his decision on the surprise resignation of his finance minister and son in-law Berat Albayrak if he sees fit to do so, a spokesman for his ruling AK Party said on Monday. Albayrak said on Sunday he was resigning for health reasons, a day after Erdogan appointed former finance minister Naci Agbal to replace former central bank chief Murat Uysal.

"In the executive presidential system, responsibility for appointing and dismissing ministers lies exclusively with the president. Any announcement on this matter will be made by our president if he sees fit," Omer Celik told a news conference after an AK Party meeting chaired by Erdogan. He added that Albayrak's resignation had not been on the meeting agenda.