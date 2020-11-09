Left Menu
Development News Edition

Far-right Estonian cabinet minister quits after criticising Biden

Politicians from Prime Minister Juri Ratas's ruling coalition lined up to denounce the remarks of the two Helmes, saying they could jeopardise Estonia's security. But they appear to have stopped short of expelling the party from the coalition, by withholding support for the no-confidence vote in Martin Helme.

Reuters | Tallinn | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:20 IST
Far-right Estonian cabinet minister quits after criticising Biden
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Estonia's far right Interior Minister Mart Helme quit on Monday, while his son Martin survived a no-confidence vote to remain in government, after both men came under fire from coalition partners for criticising U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. In a radio interview on Sunday, the elder Helme said he believed Biden and his son Hunter were corrupt. The younger Helme said Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election was rigged.

Estonia, a NATO member bordering Russia, prizes its alliance with the United States as its first line of defence. Politicians from Prime Minister Juri Ratas's ruling coalition lined up to denounce the remarks of the two Helmes, saying they could jeopardise Estonia's security.

But they appear to have stopped short of expelling the party from the coalition, by withholding support for the no-confidence vote in Martin Helme. The younger Helme succeeded his father this year as leader of their populist ERKE party. His father still serves as deputy party leader.

"This is but another baseless scandal geared at overthrowing the government," the younger Helme said in parliament on Monday. Ratas condemned the remarks by both ministers, as did Estonia's president, Kersti Kaljulaid. Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu called the remarks "crazy", while Defence Minister Juri Luik said they were "dangerous to the security of us all".

U.S. President Donald Trump, beaten by Biden in the election last week, has accused Biden and his son Hunter of unethical business practices in China and Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support those allegations, and Biden has called them false and discredited. Trump has also said Biden's victory was rigged, while providing no evidence of significant fraud.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Polish president ratifies defence deal with U.S.

Polish President Andrzej Duda ratified a defence agreement with the United States on Monday that cements a greater U.S. troop presence in the country and he said Warsaws relations with Washington should not be affected by the U.S. election....

Joe Biden urges Americans to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday local time implored American to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and exuded confidence that virus can be brought under control in the country and economy can be rebuilt. Maybe w...

Five earthquakes rock Palghar district; no casualty

Five earthquakes of low to mild intensity shook villages in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. Chief of the Palghar District Disaster Control Cell Viveka...

Maha releases Rs 2,297 cr for rain-hit farmers

The Maharashtra government on Monday released the first tranche of Rs 2,297 crore for disbursement before Diwali among the farmers who have lost their crops in excessive rains this year, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said. Addressing a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020