Left Menu

'Kraven the Hunter' Delayed to December 2024 by Sony

"Kraven the Hunter," starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Spider-Man's foe, will debut on December 13, 2024. The film also features Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, and Christopher Abbott. Sony has adjusted its release schedule, moving "Kraven" and "Karate Kid" to new dates. "They Listen" will now release on August 30, 2024.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 11:44 IST
'Kraven the Hunter' Delayed to December 2024 by Sony
  • Country:
  • United States

Aaron Taylor-Johnson-starrer ''Kraven the Hunter'' will now make its debut in US theatres on December 13, 2024, Hollywood studio Sony Pictures has announced.

The J C Chandor-directed film, which is based on one of Spider-Man's oldest foes, was earlier slated August 30, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Starring Taylor-Johnson as the titular character, "Kraven the Hunter" also features Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe.

Sony had earlier slated its new ''Karate Kid'' movie for December 13 but the film will now open on May 30, bow in American theatres after the sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai" debuts on Netflix.

Jonathan Entwistle, the creator and director of Netflix's "I Am Not Okay With This" and "The End of the F—ing World'', has helmed the new movie, led by "American Born Chinese" star Ben Wang in the titular role. Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, who are reprising their characters from previous entries in the franchise. Sony has also added "They Listen" from Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse to the release calendar, slotting it in "Kraven's" original date of August 30, 2024.

Written and directed by Chris Weitz, the film stars John Cho, Katherine Waterston, Havana Rose Liu and Lukita Maxwell, with David Dastmalchian and Keith Carradine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024