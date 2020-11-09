Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union ministers to hold talks with farmer bodies on Nov 13, claims BJP leader

Senior Punjab BJP leader Surjit Kumar Jyani on Monday claimed that three Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, will hold talks talks with farmer bodies protesting against the central farm laws on November 13 at Delhi.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:57 IST
Union ministers to hold talks with farmer bodies on Nov 13, claims BJP leader

Senior Punjab BJP leader Surjit Kumar Jyani on Monday claimed that three Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, will hold talks talks with farmer bodies protesting against the central farm laws on November 13 at Delhi. Jyani told reporters that the invite to the farmers' bodies is expected to be sent by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday. He said besides Tomar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will meet farmers' representatives. A three-member Punjab BJP delegation, led by Jyani, on Sunday met Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi and apprised them of the situation in the state. The delegation had said that the Union ministers were ready to hold talks with the farmers' bodies. Last month, representatives of several farmers' organisations from Punjab had walked out of a meeting called by the Union agriculture ministry and accused the government of adopting double standards with no minister present to hear them out. Farmers in Punjab have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a statement appealed to the farmers' bodies to completely lift their rail blockade to allow passenger trains in view of the “initiative” taken by Centre to discuss their issues

The CM urged the farmer organisations to take note of the Centre's move to hold talks with them and also take into account the inconvenience being caused to lakhs of Punjabis, including soldiers, who are unable to come home for Diwali due to the suspension of trains

Ending the rail blockade will facilitate these soldiers and others to join their families in the celebrations, he said. Amarinder Singh expressed hope that the talks convened by the Centre, scheduled for November 13 as per some media reports, would pave the way for early resolution of the crisis triggered by the central legislations on agriculture. The move indicated that the Centre was open to finding an amicable solution to the problems facing the farmers in the wake of the enactment of these laws, he said. The farmers' anger had clearly reached the central government, which seemed to be finally prepared to hear them out, said the CM. Now that the message that they wanted to communicate through their blockade had reached the Centre, the unions should step back from their agitation and join the talks with the spirit of resolving the issue, he said. Amarinder Singh said he was confident that the unions would now respond by supporting efforts to ease the situation in the larger interest of all stakeholders. The only solution to the imbroglio caused by the central legislations lay in peaceful and amicable talks between all concerned, he said, urging the farmer unions to respond with a positive approach.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad has become hub for organ donation and transplantation, say health experts

Hyderabad has become a hub for the organ donation and transplantation, said health experts on Sunday. While speaking to ANI, Dr Swarna Latha, in charge of Jeevandan Program, Government of Telangana said that state government has been succes...

U.S. to announce sanctions on four people over Hong Kong crackdown -sources

The United States plans to impose sanctions on four people over their alleged involvement in crushing dissent in Hong Kong, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources did not name the four people. It would be the latest...

41,000 households to be benefited from 61 jal jeevan projects in remote Shopian

Next year on, as many as 41,000 households of remote Shopian will get 24-hour water supply, thanks to 61 projects under Prime Ministers Jal Jeevan Mission, being implemented by the Jal Shakti or Public Health Engineering PHE Department in t...

US envoy: Lebanon's Bassil was open to breaking ties with Hezbollah

The U.S. envoy to Lebanon said on Monday that Lebanese Christian politician Gebran Bassil, who has been sanctioned by the United States, had voiced willingness to sever ties with Hezbollah, challenging his assertion that he rejected the ide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020