Republican U.S. Senator Collins congratulates Biden, wishes him 'every success'
She was one of just a few Republican senators to congratulate Democrat Biden after he won enough electoral votes on Saturday to clinch the U.S. presidency. Collins also acknowledged Republican President Donald Trump should have the opportunity to challenge results from Tuesday's election.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 00:28 IST
Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his "apparent victory" on Monday and urged a transition process that ensures he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are ready to govern on Jan. 20.
"He loves this country, and I wish him every success," Collins said in a statement. She was one of just a few Republican senators to congratulate Democrat Biden after he won enough electoral votes on Saturday to clinch the U.S. presidency.
Collins also acknowledged Republican President Donald Trump should have the opportunity to challenge results from Tuesday's election. Trump has not conceded.
- READ MORE ON:
- Susan Collins
- Democrat
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Kamala Harris
- Joe Biden
- Biden
ALSO READ
Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A)
Pelosi says White House rejecting Democrats' COVID-19 testing plan
Pelosi says White House rejecting Democrats COVID-19 testing plan
POLL-North Carolina U.S. Senate race dead heat; Democrat leads in Michigan
INSIGHT-Donald Trump’s billion-dollar golf course development play: little to show, so far