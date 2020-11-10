UK says Belarus expulsion of British diplomats "unjustified"
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday a decision by Belarus to expel two British diplomats was "wholly unjustified". "The expulsion of two UK diplomats from Belarus for legitimately observing protests is wholly unjustified," Raab said in a tweet. "(Belarusian leader) Lukashenko can't hide the oppression of his own people.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday a decision by Belarus to expel two British diplomats was "wholly unjustified". "The expulsion of two UK diplomats from Belarus for legitimately observing protests is wholly unjustified," Raab said in a tweet.
"(Belarusian leader) Lukashenko can't hide the oppression of his own people. The only way forward is free & fair elections & accountability for those responsible for violence against demonstrators," Raab added. Earlier, Russian news agency RIA reported that Belarus had declared the two diplomats persona non grata, citing alleged "destructive activity".
