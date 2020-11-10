Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another U.S. facility demolished at Cambodia base -U.S. think-tank

Last year, the Pentagon asked Cambodia to explain why it turned down an offer to repair the base, saying the decision had raised speculation of possible plans for hosting China's military at a time of growing Sino-U.S. tensions. Cambodia said last month it had razed the headquarters facility to allow for further expansion and would relocate it, while denying reports of Chinese involvement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 04:39 IST
Another U.S. facility demolished at Cambodia base -U.S. think-tank

Another U.S.-built facility at a naval base in Cambodia has been demolished, U.S. researchers said on Monday, citing recent satellite imagery. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published images showing a Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boat maintenance facility at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base still standing on Oct. 1 and the same site without it on Nov. 4.

The news comes after the Pentagon said last month it was concerned about reports that the U.S.-funded Cambodian Navy tactical headquarters facility at Ream just south of the maintenance facility had been demolished. Last year, the Pentagon asked Cambodia to explain why it turned down an offer to repair the base, saying the decision had raised speculation of possible plans for hosting China's military at a time of growing Sino-U.S. tensions.

Cambodia said last month it had razed the headquarters facility to allow for further expansion and would relocate it, while denying reports of Chinese involvement. It has repeatedly denied reports it has reached a secret deal to let Beijing place forces at the base. The Cambodian embassy and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest report, which illustrates the sort of challenges faced in the region by Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated President Donald Trump in last week's U.S. election.

CSIS said the boat maintenance building was taken down in stages, not just knocked down. It said this could support claims that facilities were being relocated, but claims Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's office that buildings were being taken down for renovation were unconvincing given the maintenance facility was only three years old.

Cambodia is one of China's closest allies in Southeast Asia and has received billions of dollars of Chinese aid as well as political backing for Hun Sen in the face of Western criticism.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. allows emergency use of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized emergency use of Eli Lilly and Cos experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment, which President Donald Trump has praised and vowed to make available free of cost for all Americans.The ...

Senate's McConnell says Trump has right to probe election 'irregularities'

The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of irregularities in last weeks election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evid...

China wildlife crime prosecutions up sharply after COVID-19 outbreak

China prosecuted more than 15,000 people for wildlife-related crimes in the first nine months of the year, up 66 from 2019, state prosecutors said, as authorities moved to enforce a trafficking ban imposed after the COVID-19 outbreak. The S...

Bayer makes 'substantial progress' in Roundup cancer lawsuits, mediator says

A court-appointed mediator on Monday said Bayer AG has made substantial progress toward resolving tens of thousands of remaining claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The mediator Kenneth Feinberg spoke at a Zoom hearing in San ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020