Counting of votes for Manipur assembly bypolls begins

In Wangoi seat, the National People's Party (NPP), a partner of the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state, has fielded its candidate against the Congress and the saffron party.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-11-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 08:12 IST
Counting of votes began on Tuesday in four assembly constituencies of Manipur, where by- elections were held last week, officials said. COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed in the counting centres where the administration has put in place tight security arrangements.

Counting started at 8 am at Lilong, Wangjing-Tentha, Saitu and Wangoi constituencies. The by-polls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

The ruling BJP has contested in three seats and supported an independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress has fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies. In Wangoi seat, the National People's Party (NPP), a partner of the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state, has fielded its candidate against the Congress and the saffron party.

The Congress, which had won a total of 28 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 60-member Manipur assembly after the 2017 polls, has seen members deserting the party from time to time. The state now has a BJP-led government..

