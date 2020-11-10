Jharkhand bypoll: BJP leading in both Dumka, Bermo
BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 7,938 votes in the Dumka seat, as per the ECI website. In the Bermo Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto "Batul" was leading over his nearest rival Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) of the Indian National Congress by a 455 votes.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-11-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 10:21 IST
BJP candidates were leading in bypolls to Dumka and Bermo assembly seats in Jharkhand, as per early trends. BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 7,938 votes in the Dumka seat, as per the ECI website.
In the Bermo Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto "Batul" was leading over his nearest rival Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) of the Indian National Congress by a 455 votes. By-election to the Dumka seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Heman Soren vacated the seat and retained the Barhait constituency.
By-election to the Berma seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Singh..
- READ MORE ON:
- Dumka
- Indian
- Heman Soren
- Lois Marandi
- Yogeshwar Mahto
- Rajendra Singh
ALSO READ
Indian realty must woo western retirees; quips Jatin Mohan Seth and Kuldip R Rampal
Injury woes on mind as Indian selectors gear up to pick squads for Australia series today
Indian Realty Must Woo Western Retirees; quips Jatin Mohan Seth and Kuldip R. Rampal
Hindu festival worsens Indian capital's air pollution woes
Indian scientists develop novel drug delivery method to cut side effects of arthritis drug