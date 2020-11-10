Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bypolls results: BJP ahead in MP, Gujarat and UP

The BJP which has 107 MLAs in the assembly, with an effective strength of 229, needs at least eight more MLAs for a simple majority. Votes were also counted for by-elections in Manipur (five seats), Haryana (one), Chhattisgarh (one), Jharkhand (two), Karnataka (two), Nagaland (two), Odisha (two) and Telangana (one).

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-11-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 11:29 IST
Bypolls results: BJP ahead in MP, Gujarat and UP

The BJP was leading in 17 seats and the Congress in nine in Madhya Pradesh as votes were counted for assembly by-elections in 58 seats across 11 states, according to the Election Commission website on Tuesday. India’s ruling party was also ahead in seven seats and the Congress in one in Gujarat, where by-elections were held in eight seats, and five in Uttar Pradesh, where polls were held in seven constituencies. The Samajwadi Party was ahead in one and an Independent candidate in another in the country’s most populous state. Counting for the polling held on November 3 began at 8 am and progressed strictly in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines, officials said. The number of people who can be present in the counting halls was restricted and extensive measures taken to ensure social distancing, they said. It’s a high-stakes electoral battle, particularly in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is locked in a fierce contest for survival with the Congress. Elections were held for 28 seats. The BJP which has 107 MLAs in the assembly, with an effective strength of 229, needs at least eight more MLAs for a simple majority.

Votes were also counted for by-elections in Manipur (five seats), Haryana (one), Chhattisgarh (one), Jharkhand (two), Karnataka (two), Nagaland (two), Odisha (two) and Telangana (one). According to trends on the Election Commission site, the BJP had won one seat in Manipur and was leading in two while the Congress was leading in one and an Independent in one.

In Jharkhand, the BJP was ahead in one and the Congress in the other. The party was ahead in both the seats in Karnataka. In Odisha, the state’s ruling Biju Janata Dal was ahead in both the seats for which elections were held.

In Nagaland, Independents were leading in both seats. In the lone seat in Chhattisgarh, the Congress was leading. The party was also ahead in Haryana while the BJP was ahead in Telangana.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC adjourns to Dec 1 application to allow withdrawal from PMC Bank for emergencies

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned to December 1 hearing on an application to include all financial emergencies arising out of the necessity from education, marriage, and other genuine financial needs as grounds for depositors to wit...

Odisha reports 987 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

After a gap of around 110 days, the number of new infections reported daily across Odisha dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday as 987 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the states caseload to 3,03,780, a health department official ...

NDA will again form govt under Nitish in Bihar: JD(U)

The JDU on Tuesday exuded confidence that the NDA will again form a government in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as trends showed the political alliance marching ahead of the RJD-led Grand Alliance. As per the trends available till...

Japanese PM orders drawing up of third COVID-19 economic relief package

Tokyo Japan, November 10 ANISputnik Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed his cabinet to form an economic relief package, the third of its kind, to stave off the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, media reported Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020