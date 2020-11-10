Jharkhand bypoll: BJP leads in Dumka, Congress in Bermo

BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading in the bypoll to Dumka Assembly seat while Congress nominee Anup Singh was ahead in Bermo constituency in Jharkhand, as per trends at 12 noon. Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 4,749 votes in Dumka seat, as per the ECI website.

In Bermo Assembly constituency, Congress nominee Anup Singh was ahead of his nearest rival BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto 'Batul' by 7,212 votes By-election to the Dumka seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Heman Soren vacated the seat and retained the Barhait constituency. Basant Soren is the younger brother of the chief minister. By-election to the Berma seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Singh. Anup Singh is the son of Rajendra Singh.