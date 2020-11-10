Telangana: BJP leads after seven rounds of counting in Dubbak bypoll

The BJP maintained its lead over ruling TRS after completion of seven rounds of counting of votes for Dubbak assembly bypoll in Telangana on Tuesday. BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao was leading over his nearest TRS rival Solipeta Sujatha by 2,485 votes after seven rounds.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM and it is expected to be completed in 23 rounds. The bypoll, held on November 3, has been necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year due to health issues.

Though 20 others are also in the fray, the main contest is among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress..