Four Congress candidates, 2 BJP candidates elected mayors in Rajasthan

Four candidates of the Congress party and two of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were elected as Mayors in the elections held in six Municipal Corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota. Congress won from Jodhpur North, Kota North, Kota South, and Jaipur Heritage seats while BJP secured Greater Jaipur, Jodhpur South seat.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot confirmed the results in a series of tweets and congratulated the winners from the Congress party. "Congratulations and thanks to all the councillors, activists, and leaders on the formation of Congress board in 4 corporations. Thanks once again to the voters," he tweeted.

"Congratulations and best wishes to the Congress candidates who won the post of Mayor in Municipal Corporation Jodhpur North, Kota North, Kota South and Jaipur Heritage respectively, Kunti Parihar Ji, Manju Mehra ji, Rajiv Agarwal ji and Munesh Gurjar ji," he said in another tweet. Voting for civic body elections was held in two phases in Rajasthan--on October 29 on Jaipur Heritage, Kota North, and Jodhpur North municipal corporations, and on November 1 on Greater Jaipur, Jodhpur South, and Kota South Municipal Corporations. (ANI)