Confident about defeating no-confidence motion: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday expressed confidence about defeating the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress. Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has admitted the motion against the ruling NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) for its "failure to deliver on all fronts" since forming the government in 2018.

"We are ready. Our entire MDA is united and we are very confident that we will get through this no-confidence motion," Sangma told reporters after chairing a meeting of the ruling coalition. He said that the opposition could have raised the issues concerning them in other ways.

"In fact, they had mentioned in their press conference that it (Assembly) is a platform to discuss issues. Therefore, I think there are many ways but nonetheless, the opposition has chosen this particular route so we are ready," the chief minister said. Sangma said ministers Alexander Laloo Hek and Sniawbhalang Dhar have recovered from COVID-19 and they will attend the House on Wednesday when the motion will be taken up.

All members of the ruling coalition will be present in the House and a whip will be issued, he said. The motion, moved by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Mukul Sangma, along with 10 other legislators will be taken up for deliberation at 11 am.

"As at least 10 members have supported the motion, it was admitted," Lyngdoh said. The Congress MLAs claimed that Conrad Sangma and his council of ministers have failed to address critical issues, thus affecting the wellbeing of people.

The opposition Congress has 20 MLAs in the House of 60 members, while the ruling MDA, led by the NPP -- which has 21 seats -- enjoys the support of the UDP, the PDF, the HSPDPD and is backed by the BJP..