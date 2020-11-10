Gold medallist shooter Shreyasi Singh hits the bull's eye on

Left Menu
Ace shooter Shreyasi Singh on Tuesday made a successful electoral debut on a BJP ticket, wresting the Jamui assembly seat from sitting RJD MLA Vijay Prakash, Election Commission sources said. Singh, who is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter, defeated Prakash by a staggering margin of more than 41,000 votes, the sources said. She polled 79,156 votes, while Prakash, who has represented the seat more than once, bagged only 38,147.

PTI | Jamui | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:06 IST
Ace shooter Shreyasi Singh on Tuesday made a successful electoral debut on a BJP ticket, wresting the Jamui assembly seat from sitting RJD MLA Vijay Prakash, Election Commission sources said. Singh, who is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter, defeated Prakash by a staggering margin of more than 41,000 votes, the sources said.

She polled 79,156 votes, while Prakash, who has represented the seat more than once, bagged only 38,147. The 27-year-old is the daughter of former Union minister Digivijay Singh, an old associate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with whom he fell apart towards the end of his life. Her mother Putul Kumari had won Banka Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in 2014.

Notably, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, who had pulled out of the NDA just ahead of the assembly polls, had congratulated Singh upon her decision to take the political plunge and declared full support of his party cadre. Jamui falls under the Lok Sabha constituency of the same name, which is represented by the LJP chief.

