BJP candidate, shooter Shreyasi Singh wins from Jamui

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jamui constituency and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning shooter Shreyasi Singh has won from the seat in Bihar Assembly election 2020 on Tuesday.

She defeated the incumbent MLA and Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Vijay Prakash by a good margin of 41,049 votes and secured the seat.

Singh is the daughter of former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP Digvijay Singh, who died in 2010. She joined the BJP recently in the presence of party leader Bhupendra Yadav on October 4. (ANI)