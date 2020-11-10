Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP candidate, shooter Shreyasi Singh wins from Jamui

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jamui constituency and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning shooter Shreyasi Singh has won from the seat in Bihar Assembly election 2020 on Tuesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:00 IST
BJP candidate, shooter Shreyasi Singh wins from Jamui
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shreyasi Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jamui constituency and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning shooter Shreyasi Singh has won from the seat in Bihar Assembly election 2020 on Tuesday.

She defeated the incumbent MLA and Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Vijay Prakash by a good margin of 41,049 votes and secured the seat.

Singh is the daughter of former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP Digvijay Singh, who died in 2010. She joined the BJP recently in the presence of party leader Bhupendra Yadav on October 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pak military, administrations exploited, politicised Gilgit-Baltistan sectarian fault lines: EFSAS

Pakistan military establishment and successive administrations have exploited and politicised the sectarian fault lines in Pakistan occupied Kashmirs Gilgit-Baltistan, which have allowed Islamabad to vindicate the militarisation of Gilgit-B...

Youth of Bihar have made it clear that new decade will be of Bihar and for self-reliant Bihar: PM Narendra Modi on assembly poll results.

Youth of Bihar have made it clear that new decade will be of Bihar and for self-reliant Bihar PM Narendra Modi on assembly poll results....

Shah thanks people for support, congratulate party members for bypoll victories

Thanking the people for their immense support in the Assembly bypolls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated his Bharatiya Janata Party BJP members in the states where the party emerged victorious. Apart from Telangana, all...

Apple unveils its first microprocessor for Mac computers

Apple on Tuesday introduced its first microprocessor for Mac computers, called the M1, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically. The change of chips will mark a move away from Intel Corp technology that has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020