RJD, Congress complain to poll panel, allege Nitish Kumar influencing counting of votes

A delegation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress reached the Election Commission office in Patna on Tuesday night to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing the counting of votes.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:07 IST
Delegation of RJD and Congress reached the ECI office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress reached the Election Commission office in Patna on Tuesday night to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing the counting of votes. After leaving ECI office, RJD leader Manoj Jha who was part of the delegation said that tampering had been done on over a dozen seats in an effort to change "people's mandate" and added that EC has assured the delegation it will "try to address their grievances".

"There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done. They are trying to change the people's mandate. Even after all such ill-intended attempts, we'll form the government. EC has assured us that they will try to address all our grievances. We trust the EC but not the district administration," Jha told reporters. Earlier, Congress leader Akhilesh Singh also complained about "discrepancies" and demanded "justice" from ECI.

"There are discrepancies. We expect justice from Election Commission," Congress leader Akhilesh Singh said while talking to reporters. RJD supporters also held a demonstration outside party leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly influencing the counting of votes. (ANI)

