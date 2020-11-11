UK's Johnson: Call with Biden was a return to traditional UK-U.S. relations

UK's Johnson: Call with Biden was a return to traditional UK-U.S. relationsReuters | London | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:13 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described his phone call with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as a return to traditional issues in relations between Britain and the United States.
"It was a kind of return to the kind of business that we're used to doing together: sticking up for democracy around the world, human rights, free trade, NATO, our joint security, the transatlantic alliance ... and above all climate change," Johnson said when asked about the call which took place on Tuesday evening.
