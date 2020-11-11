Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everybody should work together for peace in Nagaland: Rio

The people of Nagaland do not understand the value of the economy as they do not have to pay income tax, Rio said adding that the mindset of the people needs to be changed so that the state can develop its own resources. "Nagas are going through a very critical juncture.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-11-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 23:47 IST
Everybody should work together for peace in Nagaland: Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday said that the people of the state are going through a very critical juncture and urged political parties, including the opposition, to work together for peace and development. The people of Nagaland do not understand the value of the economy as they do not have to pay income tax, Rio said adding that the mindset of the people needs to be changed so that the state can develop its own resources.

"Nagas are going through a very critical juncture. We have so many issues within the society. We are a land of trouble. We are a land of insurgency and land marked with AFSPA to deal with us," he said. Nagaland has been under the coverage of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for almost six decades and it was not withdrawn even after a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, by Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM) General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and government interlocutor R N Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We need peace, development and progress for the youth and younger generation to move ahead. At this critical juncture particularly on Naga issue, we all should work unitedly," he said. Leaders of both treasury and opposition benches should come forward, putting public service above party politics, the chief minister said.

Rio was addressing a thanksgiving service on the success of ruling National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Medo Yhokha in the bye-election to Southern Angami-I Assembly segment. Later, to a query from reporters, he said that he did not understand why the opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) withdrew from the Joint Legislators Forum (JLF) of the Assembly on Naga political issue.

The NPF withdrew from the JLF in August, stating that it has failed to make any progress to resolve the issue. The JLF, which is headed by the assembly Speaker, was formed more than a decade years ago to assist the peace process. The Rio government has rejected a proposal by the NPF to disband the JLF and set up a new Parliamentary Forum of Nagaland to be led by the CM.

"We cannot discard the history and hard work of the JLF. Even if a change is required, proper discussions should be held. But the opposition cannot simply decide and tell the government to do what they think," the chief minister said. On holding a special session of the assembly to discuss the Naga political issue, Rio said that the government will discuss it and, if needed, "a session will be held in good time".

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the states economy, he said adding that "unless we build our economy, we will be a liability to one another and to the country". "The Government of India is very kind to Nagas as we dont have to pay tax but because we dont pay tax, we don't know the value of economy," he said.

The NDPP-led People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government has to work hard to reform the society and also change the mindset of the people to be responsible to do "our duties". Nagaland does not pay tax but it receives funds from the Centre, which is used for payment of salaries to government employees, pensions, power purchases and other emergencies, Rio said.

The state is currently facing a deficit of Rs 108 crore per month, he said and called upon people to take economic upliftment seriously, he said. To a question, he said that during his meeting with senior Assam minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday in Kohima, they "shared pleasantries and discussed problems We also talked on how to work together and move forward".

On the defeat of the PDA consensus candidate and BJP nominee Lirimong Sangtam from Pungro-Kiphire by-poll, Rio said, "The PDA lost in Kiphire but we strongly feel that people are with us." While an Independent candidate won from the seat defeating another Independent, Sangtam secured the third position..

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fears of COVID-19 resurgence spread to East Coast as grim U.S. records mount

As COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths surge across the United States, more signs emerged that a second wave could engulf areas of the Northeast, which managed to bring the pandemic under control after being battered last sprin...

Roche chairman favours requiring COVID-19 shots -Handelszeitung

Swiss drugmaker Roches chairman, Christoph Franz, favours requiring people to get a vaccination against COVID-19 when one is available and proven safe and effective, newspaper Handelszeitung reported on Wednesday, citing an interview. Franz...

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Incs counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game makers Fortnite game removed from the iPhon...

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020