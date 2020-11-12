Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy govt rolls out free breakfast scheme for school students named after Karunanidhi

The Congress-ruled Puducherry on Thursday rolled out a free breakfast scheme for school students named after the late DMK President M Karunanidhi, saying it was a "fitting tribute" to his efforts to ensure States' rights.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:21 IST
Pondy govt rolls out free breakfast scheme for school students named after Karunanidhi

The Congress-ruled Puducherry on Thursday rolled out a free breakfast scheme for school students named after the late DMK President M Karunanidhi, saying it was a "fitting tribute" to his efforts to ensure States' rights. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, often at loggerheads with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi over a number of issues, said the Constitution would never allow the Centre to intervene in the administration of opposition-ruled States through those appointed to the gubernatorial post.

Karunanidhi, a former Chief Minister of neighbouring Tamil Nadu, was keenly interested in development of Puducherry and more particularly the downtrodden and marginalised sections, Narayansamy said. "He had been a champion of the concept of coalition rule at the Centre and autonomous rule at the state level," the chief minister, who presided over the event, said.

Senior DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, RS Bharathi, formally inaugurated the "Dr Kalaignar Mu Karunanidhi Kaalai Sitrundi Thittam" (Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi breakfast scheme) that will benefit about 80,000 students in 419 government and aided institutions. To start with, the scheme would cover about 106 schools since not all of them are open owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only students from classes XI-XII are allowed to visit the institutions and that too for clarification and guidance. Narayansamy said Karunanidhi had even questioned the relevance of Governors for states, adding the territorial government named the free breakfast scheme after the late DMK veteran as a "fitting tribute" to his sustained support for the rights of the States.

The people of Puducherry would never forget Karunanidhi's support and cooperation to the union territory for its rights in Cauvery river water sharing and also to address several of its issues, he added. Hitting out at the Central BJP government, he alleged that those holding reins of the administration at the Centre were indulging in the notion that they could intervene in the administration of opposition-ruled States.

"West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Punjab have witnessed this hidden agenda of the Centre. But the Constitution would never let the plan become a reality", he asserted. Launching the scheme, Bharathi thanked the Puducherry government for naming it after Karunanidhi. He assured his party's cooperation to States on protecting their rights.

Education Minister R Kamalakannan, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Education Secretary A Anbarasu and Director of School Education Rudra Goud were among those who were present..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Seth Rogen to back horror movie 'Video Nasty' for Lionsgate

Seth Rogen will be producing the upcoming horror feature Video Nasty. According to Variety, Lionsgate has acquired the horror spec script for the movie, which has been written by Chris Thomas Devlin.The story is about three teens who rent a...

Bank of England's Bailey says vaccine news lifts uncertainty

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that news of a possible effective vaccine for COVID-19 was encouraging and would help lift uncertainty holding back the economy, but there was still a way to go in trials. Its obviousl...

European shares fall on second virus wave fears; Siemens slides

European shares retreated from eight-month highs on Thursday as surging coronavirus infections raised doubts about a quicker economic rebound and overshadowed several upbeat quarterly earnings reports.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was do...

Smooth transition: Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden

For a mask producer in Japan, the transition from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden has been a smooth one, as it switches production to masks of the Democrat president-elect. Ogawa Studios, a small producer in Saitama, north of Tokyo, sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020