No abating of political violence in Bengal: governor

There is no sign of abatement of political violence in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday when cars in a convoy of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh were damaged after stones were thrown on them in North Bengal's Alipurduar district.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:27 IST
There is no sign of abatement of political violence in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday when cars in a convoy of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh were damaged after stones were thrown on them in North Bengal's Alipurduar district. The governor, who is visiting neighbouring Cooch Behar district, said that an atmosphere of political violence and vendetta is prevailing in the state.

"There is no sign of abating of political violence. The reason for this is public servants have become political workers," Dhankhar told reporters at Cooch Behar.

Dhankhar, who is on a month-long visit to North Bengal, had alleged earlier also that the police and bureaucracy are being politicised in West Bengal and asked public servants not to work as political functionaries. Stones were hurled and black flags were shown at the BJP state president's convoy by protesters near the Indo- Bhutan border town of Jaigaon in Alipurduar district when he was going to attend a party programme. At least two of the cars in the convoy were damaged in the incident.

Several Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists were seen raising slogans against Ghosh there..

