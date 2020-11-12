Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belize elects opposition leader to succeed retiring prime minister

The leader of Barrow's conservative United Democratic Party (UDP), Patrick Faber, conceded defeat after the election in Belize, one of the few countries that still has diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which quickly congratulated Briceno. Briceno's center-left People's United Party (PUP) said it had won 16 of 31 parliamentary seats, compared with five seats for the UDP.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:53 IST
Belize elects opposition leader to succeed retiring prime minister

Belize resoundingly voted to elect opposition leader Johnny Briceno to replace longtime Prime Minister Dean Barrow in Wednesday's general election as the Central American nation seeks to revive an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The leader of Barrow's conservative United Democratic Party (UDP), Patrick Faber, conceded defeat after the election in Belize, one of the few countries that still has diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which quickly congratulated Briceno.

Briceno's center-left People's United Party (PUP) said it had won 16 of 31 parliamentary seats, compared with five seats for the UDP. Official results will be announced later on Thursday. "Today begins the work of putting the country on the path of recovery in the short term, and growth in the medium and long term," said Briceno in a televised speech late Wednesday.

The election came at a time of widespread discontent over the state of Belize's economy, which was in the doldrums long before measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus decimated tourism, the main driver of prosperity. Voters cheered the PUP's win on Thursday, saying they were ready for a change after Barrow, who ruled the country for more than a dozen years.

"I feel happy and relieved that many people flipped (parties) because it just shows how desperately we want a change," said Halle Popper, a teacher. The Caribbean country's economy shrank on an annual basis in every quarter from April-June last year through to the second quarter of 2020, the latest period for which data is available, according to government statistics.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen sent her congratulations to Briceno early Thursday morning, underlining the importance of the small east Asian country's diplomatic connection to Belize. Belize is one of a dwindling number of countries that still recognizes self-ruled Taiwan, which is claimed as its own by China. Over the past few years, China has peeled away countries in Central America that previously recognized Taiwan, including Panama in 2017 and El Salvador in 2018.

In his concession speech, Faber celebrated the democratic process in the former British colony. "While there were winners and losers, the democracy that we have continued to enjoy throughout the life of this great young nation, is by far the greatest winner today," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Veteran Pandev sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020

North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020, their first-ever major tournament, when a second-half goal from 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev gave them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their playoff on Thursday. Pandev, his countrys most capped pla...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration readies crackdown on U.S. investments in Chinese firms-sources

The Trump administration is finalizing an executive order to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a bid to r...

Saudi crown prince says PIF to inject $40 bln annually in economy in 2021,2022

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdoms sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF will inject 150 billion riyals annually 40 billion in the economy in 2021 and 2022, state news agency SPA reported o...

352 nominations filed for 43 seats going to polls in 1st phase of DDC elections in JK

Over 350 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir voting for which will take place on November 28, officials said on Thursday. A to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020