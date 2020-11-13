Left Menu
Cabinet expansion or reshuffle will be decided after discussion with BJP high command: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday a decision on whether to go in for cabinet expansion or reshuffle will be taken after discussion with the BJP top leadership, as he indicated his meeting with the high command was likely only after government formation in Bihar.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:10 IST
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday a decision on whether to go in for cabinet expansion or reshuffle will be taken after discussion with the BJP top leadership, as he indicated his meeting with the high command was likely only after government formation in Bihar. "I will be contacting (central leadership)... I have to go to Delhi, but things look like I will be able to meet them after the election of the Bihar Chief Minister.

I will look at things and go," Yediyurappa told reporters here. Asked whether it will be cabinet expansion or reshuffle, he said, it will depend on what the Delhi leadership says.

Political activities have intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state, after Yediyurappa on November 10 indicated that cabinet reshuffle was on the cards following the party's victory in bypolls to two assembly constituencies. The Chief Minister had said that he will soon be travelling to New Delhi to discuss with the party's central leadership in this regard and get their approval, as he hinted about reshuffle by dropping or inducting some Ministers.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for Yediyurappa, considering that there are too many aspirants. While several of the old guard like 8-time MLA Umesh Katti are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots.

As per the agreement, Yediyurappa will also have to keep space for Munirathna, following his win from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the bypoll, and also for Pratap Gowda Patil who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

