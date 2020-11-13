BJP slams Kejriwal for Chhath Puja ban, says govt hiding ineptitude

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the Delhi government for banning Chhath Puja at various banks of River Yamuna in the national capital, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party-led administration is making up for not having made arrangements for the celebrations. "The Delhi government has opened all markets and DTC busses are plying with no social distancing. The same government is banning the puja in the name of Covid-19. This is clearly a failure of this government. Rather than banning celebrations, arrangements should have been made to ensure "do gaz ki doori" (social distancing)," Adesh Gupta, President of Delhi BJP unit, told reporters here.

Chhath, which is celebrated six days after Diwali, starts on November 20 this year. It is dedicated to the Sun god and is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh or Purvanchal. Devotees gather and take holy dip in rivers, ponds and other water bodies during the four-day festivities. The Puja is celebrated in the national capital with great fervour by the natives of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Last week, Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"To avoid crowd gathering amid the pandemic, we have decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats this year. Officials have been directed to take strict action against people not following COVID-19 protocols," Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, had told reporters. Covid-19 cases see a new spike everyday. Thursday recorded the maximum number of fatalities since the pandemic began in March.

Nearly 7,053 new COVID-19 cases were reported with 104 deaths in the 24 hours, taking the total cases to 4,67,028. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is expected to come under control in the next seven to 10 days.

"Covid-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all the appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation is expected to come under control in seven to 10 days and the cases will start decreasing," Kejriwal said in a press conference. (ANI)