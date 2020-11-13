Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP slams Kejriwal for Chhath Puja ban, says govt hiding ineptitude

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the Delhi government for banning Chhath Puja at various banks of River Yamuna in the national capital, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party-led administration is making up for not having made arrangements for the celebrations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:56 IST
BJP slams Kejriwal for Chhath Puja ban, says govt hiding ineptitude
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the Delhi government for banning Chhath Puja at various banks of River Yamuna in the national capital, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party-led administration is making up for not having made arrangements for the celebrations. "The Delhi government has opened all markets and DTC busses are plying with no social distancing. The same government is banning the puja in the name of Covid-19. This is clearly a failure of this government. Rather than banning celebrations, arrangements should have been made to ensure "do gaz ki doori" (social distancing)," Adesh Gupta, President of Delhi BJP unit, told reporters here.

Chhath, which is celebrated six days after Diwali, starts on November 20 this year. It is dedicated to the Sun god and is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh or Purvanchal. Devotees gather and take holy dip in rivers, ponds and other water bodies during the four-day festivities. The Puja is celebrated in the national capital with great fervour by the natives of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Last week, Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"To avoid crowd gathering amid the pandemic, we have decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats this year. Officials have been directed to take strict action against people not following COVID-19 protocols," Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, had told reporters. Covid-19 cases see a new spike everyday. Thursday recorded the maximum number of fatalities since the pandemic began in March.

Nearly 7,053 new COVID-19 cases were reported with 104 deaths in the 24 hours, taking the total cases to 4,67,028. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday stated that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is expected to come under control in the next seven to 10 days.

"Covid-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all the appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation is expected to come under control in seven to 10 days and the cases will start decreasing," Kejriwal said in a press conference. (ANI)

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

DoorDash shows surge in revenue growth, profitable quarter in IPO filing

DoorDash Inc, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO before the end of the year. The mo...

Online lottery fraud busted; 5 held, Nigerian boss at large

A gang allegedly run by a Nigerian national that duped people on the pretext of an international online lottery has been busted and five of its Indian members arrested in Greater Noida on Friday, police saidThe arrests were made after a com...

Maha: Two killed in road accident in Palghar district

Two persons were killed when their two-wheeler suffered a head-on collision with a car in Wada taluka of Maharashtras Palghar district on Friday, police said. The accident occurred at around 3.30 pm, when Jitendra Babar 18 and Kailas Kanoja...

ING sells part of Payvision, cutting links with Pornhub

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch financial services company, said on Friday it had sold part of its Payvision payments business, including cutting ties with online pornography and gambling customers. The sale, which took place in September, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020