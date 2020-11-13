Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ajeet Sharma is the new CLP leader in Bihar

According to the party release, Baghel and Pande were accompanied by chairman of the election campaign committee Akhilesh Prasad Singh, AICC secretary in-charge Virendra Rathore and BPCC working president Kaukab Qadri. Individual views of all the 19 newly-elected MLAs were sought before the same was conveyed to the national headquarters at New Delhi, it said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 22:24 IST
Ajeet Sharma is the new CLP leader in Bihar

The Congress on Friday declared its Bhagalpur MLA Ajeet Sharma as the leader of its legislature party in Bihar, while Rajesh Kumar Ram, who represents Kutumba, has been made the chief whip in the assembly. The announcement was made jointly by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Avinash Pande, senior leader and chairman of the partys screening committee for the recently-concluded assembly elections, at the BPCC headquarters here.

The meeting to nominate the office bearers began before noon and continued till late in the evening with party workers owing allegiance to different factions often indulging in fisticuffs and raised slogans against each other. According to a release issued by the BPCC, Kasba MLA Afaque Alam has been made the deputy leader of the CLP and Anand Shankar Singh, who represents Aurangabad, has been made the treasurer.

In addition, Khagaria MLA Chhatrapati Yadav and Rajapakar MLA Pratima Kumari Das have been appointed deputy chief whips. According to the party release, Baghel and Pande were accompanied by chairman of the election campaign committee Akhilesh Prasad Singh, AICC secretary in-charge Virendra Rathore and BPCC working president Kaukab Qadri.

Individual views of all the 19 newly-elected MLAs were sought before the same was conveyed to the national headquarters at New Delhi, it said. The announcements were made following a telephonic approval from the party high command.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

G20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by COVID

The United States, China and other G20 countries on Friday agreed for the first time on a common approach for restructuring government debt as the coronavirus crisis leaves some poorer nations at risk of default.The agreement came as Zambia...

Athletics-Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation - AIU

Kenyas former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi has been handed a two-year ban for anti-doping violations after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU said on Friday. Manangoi, who will be in...

Haryana reports 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 2,115 discharges and 27 deaths were reported in Haryana, as per the State Health Department on Friday. Total positive cases due to the disease rose to 1,95,799 including 1,74,380 recoveriesdischarges and...

Income tax relief for real-estate developers, home buyers announced under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0

In order to boost demand in the real-estate sector and to enable the real-estate developers to liquidate their unsold inventory at a rate substantially lower than the circle rate and giving benefit to the home buyers, the government has dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020