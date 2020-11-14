Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not in PAGD yet; party’s policy planning cell to decide it: Cong

Senior Congress leaders participated in a series of PAGD meetings last week, both in Srinagar and Jammu, to finalise candidates under the seat-sharing for the DDC elections and the Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) by-polls, which are scheduled to be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 24. “We are in consultation with certain like-minded parties for seat adjustments for the DDC elections, at the local level wherever possible, without compromising the aspirations of party cadres and the sentiments of people,” Sharma said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-11-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 20:40 IST
Not in PAGD yet; party’s policy planning cell to decide it: Cong

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress party on Saturday said it is not yet part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a multi-party amalgam formed for the restoration of the Union Territory’s statehood. It, however, said it is in consultation with 'like-minded parties' for seat adjustments for the upcoming District Development Council elections in J&K.

The mainstream parties, including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the PAGD last month and are fighting the maiden DDC elections together. “There are certain commonalities of issues with the parties of alliance (PAGD) against the arbitrary actions of the BJP government but the Congress is not yet part of the alliance. “The high-powered policy planning group of the party will review the situation to take a final call on the issue, at the appropriate time, after taking into account the aspirations and sentiments of the people,” J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here. Senior Congress leaders participated in a series of PAGD meetings last week, both in Srinagar and Jammu, to finalise candidates under the seat-sharing for the DDC elections and the Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) by-polls, which are scheduled to be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 24.

“We are in consultation with certain like-minded parties for seat adjustments for the DDC elections, at the local level wherever possible, without compromising the aspirations of party cadres and the sentiments of people,” Sharma said. He said on the JKPCC request, the party leadership has permitted the unit to go for seat adjustments at the local level wherever possible for the DDC elections.

“The process of consultations is going on at various levels in Kashmir region and in Jammu division to share the seats, wherever possible, depending upon local situations but there shall be friendly contests at various seats as adjustments are not possible at maximum seats at this later stage, as there are aspirations of a large number of party rank and file,” Sharma said. At the same time, the Congress leader said the party's principles and the people's sentiments would not be compromised at any cost.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases,2,494 recoveries Eds: Adds Minister's statement

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,912 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, pushing the cumulative tally of infections to over 7.56 lakh and total fatalities to 11,466. The active cases stood at 17,154, even as discharges outnumbered new cas...

Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America as mudslide buries 10 in Guatemala

As Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America, eight people were killed or reported missing in a landslide in Guatemala, authorities said on Saturday, in the latest disaster triggered by this years unprecedented hurricane season.Iot...

WRAPUP 2-Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims

President Donald Trumps supporters began gathering in Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bi...

Air quality dips to 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, stays 'very poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon

The air quality in Ghaziabad and Noida deteriorated to severe category and remained very poor in Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon of the National Capital Region NCR on Saturday, according to a government agency. Concentration of major a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020