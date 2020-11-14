Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDP founder member Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party over seat sharing in DDC polls

The party sources said he was upset over seat distribution, especially in north Kashmir, by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an hurriedly cobbled amalgam of mainstream political parties, including the National Conference, the PDP, the People's Conference and the CPI(M). Mufti, meanwhile, said the PAGD was formed to safeguard the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and to assume it was created for petty electoral gains is erroneous.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-11-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 23:57 IST
PDP founder member Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party over seat sharing in DDC polls

Founder member of PDP Muzaffar Hussain Baig resigned from the party on Saturday following a disagreement over seat sharing for the forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, party sources said. The sources said Baig informed PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti about his decision of leaving the party with which he has been associated since its inception in 1998.

Baig was not immediately available for comment. The party sources said he was upset over seat distribution, especially in north Kashmir, by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an hurriedly cobbled amalgam of mainstream political parties, including the National Conference, the PDP, the People's Conference and the CPI(M).

Mufti, meanwhile, said the PAGD was formed to safeguard the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir, and to assume it was created for petty electoral gains is erroneous. "PAGD was formed solely to safeguard the identity of people of J&K thats been under constant attack since Aug 2019. To assume it was created for petty electoral gains or to further party interests is erroneous. We have a bigger cause to fight for than bicker over DDC elections," the PDP president tweeted.

The Congress has also extended support to the PAGD and expressed willingness in seat sharing for the DDC polls, which will begin from November 28. The Jammu and Kashmir poll panel announced an eight-phase election to 20 DDCs, in the first major electoral exercise in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

The PAGD announced on Thursday the seat-sharing list for the first phase of the polls. The NC is contesting on the majority of the 27 seats in the Kashmir Valley, with the party putting up its candidates on 21 seats. The People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by Mufti, is contesting on four seats, while the Sajad Lone-led People's Conference (PC) bagged two seats for the first phase..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center, bringing holiday cheer

New York City received a much-need boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. The 75-foot 23-meter tall Norway spruce arrived at Rockefeller Center in the early m...

Soccer-Italy stand-in coach loses count of absentees for Poland match

Italys assistant coach Alberico Evani has lost count of the number of absentees for Sundays Nations League match at home to Poland, he said on the eve of the match as his squad battles COVID-19 infections, injuries and fatigue. Evani has st...

Egypt showcases scores of 2,500-year-old coffins

Egypt on Saturday showcased more than 100 coffins dating back 2,500 years, the latest and largest find this year in the vast burial ground of the Saqqara Necropolis.The 26th Dynasty coffins - sealed, finely painted and well-preserved - were...

Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

The Army on Saturday identified the five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash this week while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypts Sinai Peninsula. The soldiers were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020