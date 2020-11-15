Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 killed in protests against Peru's new president

Peru’s social security institute and doctors on Saturday said a 25-year-old man was apparently killed by gunshot wounds during the increasingly violent demonstrations against the sudden removal by congress of now former President Martin Vizcarra. Speaking to a local radio station, Merino, 59, denied the protests were against him, saying they were young people protesting unemployment and not being able to complete their studies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Lima | Updated: 15-11-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 11:02 IST
1 killed in protests against Peru's new president

Thousands of Peruvians rallied in the country’s capital against the interim government of President Manuel Merino in protests that have left at least one person dead, authorities said. Peru’s social security institute and doctors on Saturday said a 25-year-old man was apparently killed by gunshot wounds during the increasingly violent demonstrations against the sudden removal by congress of now former President Martin Vizcarra.

Speaking to a local radio station, Merino, 59, denied the protests were against him, saying they were young people protesting unemployment and not being able to complete their studies amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Lima, more than 5,000 protesters wore masks and carried signs that read “Merino is not my president.” Protests have also been held in the main cities of the Andes and the Amazon.

Merino assumed power on Monday after Congress removed the popular Vizcarra from the presidency using a vague “permanent moral incapacity” clause. Lawmakers complained about his handling of the pandemic and accusing him of corruption. The shock vote drew condemnation from international rights groups who warned that the powerful legislature may have violated the constitution and jeopardised Peru’s democracy.

The move has also sparked five days of protests unlike any seen in recent years, fuelled largely by young people typically apathetic to the country's notoriously turbulent politics who saw the ouster as a power grab by lawmakers, many of whom were being investigated for corruption under Vizcarra's government..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Gold imports dip 47 pc in Apr-Oct to USD 9.28 bn

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, declined 47.42 per cent to USD 9.28 billion during April-October due to fall in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Commerce Ministry. Im...

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in FranceThe number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases and deaths in France rose sharply in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry ...

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad', confirms James Gunn

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the cast of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has confirmed. The project is being branded as a relaunch of the 2016s Suicide Squad, which followed the adventures of a team of DC...

Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.

Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the worlds largest free trade bloc on Sunday, a China-backed deal that excludes the United States, which had left a rival Asia-Pacific grouping under President Donald Trump.The signing of the Regional C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020