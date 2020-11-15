Low-key celebrations at Bengal CM's residence on Kali puja
Her family members and a few top leaders of her party were the only ones at the puja, the sources said. Celebrations were largely low-key at the Banerjee residence, which plays host to a large number of people on the occasion every year, due to the pandemic, they added.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 11:26 IST
Much like every year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee performed Kali Puja at her residence amid yajna and chanting of hymns, but the usual congregation of ministers and other dignitaries was missing this time due to COVID-19 curbs. Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek was on Sunday night seen participating in the yagna -- a ritual in front of the sacred fire -- at her home in the city's Kalighat area.
According to TMC sources, the chief minister personally supervised all arrangements, including preparation of 'bhog' (offering made to the goddess). Her family members and a few top leaders of her party were the only ones at the puja, the sources said.
Celebrations were largely low-key at the Banerjee residence, which plays host to a large number of people on the occasion every year, due to the pandemic, they added. Last year, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife had visited the CM's home on Kali puja.
