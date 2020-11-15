Left Menu
DMK chief Stalin asks TN CM to suspend Anna varsity V-C

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister K Palaniswami immediately suspend vice-chancellor of Anna University M K Surappa who is facing an enquiry over allegations of corruption.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:17 IST
DMK chief Stalin asks TN CM to suspend Anna varsity V-C

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister K Palaniswami immediately suspend vice-chancellor of Anna University M K Surappa who is facing an enquiry over allegations of corruption. Hitting out at Surappa for continuing in office despite the probe, he said it was a 'mockery'.

Surappa has asserted he has done no wrong and said he was ready to face any probe, soon after the state government on November 13 announced constituting an enquiry committee under retired high court judge P Kalaiyarasan to go into allegations of corruption in the university, financial irregularities and graft charges against him. Stalin wondered why the state government kept 'pending' the complaints against the top varsity official for nine months and sought to know what transpired during that period of time.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly, in a statement, said during the DMK regime (2006-11), when a corruption allegation was made against a Coimbatore-based university vice-chancellor, he was suspended and similarly, another official in Chennai also faced the same action during the present AIADMK regime as well, he said. Surappa's immediate suspension alone would lead to an honest and fair probe, he said, urging Palaniswami to suspend the official without any further delay.

Also, all the documents connected to the allegations of corruption should be brought under the control of enquiry panel, Stalin said..

