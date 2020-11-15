Left Menu
Development News Edition

DOTUS: the Bidens' 'first dogs' to make White House great again

President-elect Joe Biden is set to restore a time-honoured tradition back to the White House this January: bringing in pups for the first time to what has been a pet-free zone for four years.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 15:10 IST
DOTUS: the Bidens' 'first dogs' to make White House great again
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden is set to restore a time-honoured tradition back to the White House this January: bringing in pups for the first time to what has been a pet-free zone for four years. When Biden takes office next year, he and his wife Jill will be accompanied by their two German shepherds: Champ, 12, and Major, 2. They are the first dogs to occupy the Oval Office since the departure of Bo and Sunny, the Obamas' Portuguese water dogs, in 2016.

Trump presidency was the first in more than 100 years not to feature a "first dog". Neither President Donald Trump nor his wife Melania owned any pets. Champ joined the Biden family in December 2008, weeks after the election that made Biden vice president-elect. Major joined the Biden clan almost eight years later. The Bidens fostered Major from a Delaware Humane Association and made his adoption official in November 2018, CNN said in a report.

On Monday, an Instagram account dedicated to both canines was launched under the name "first dogs USA". The account already has more than 55,000 followers and has posted 10 photos of the two dogs.

A recent post of Champ and Major snuggled together on a rug is captioned: "We're so proud of our dad @JoeBiden, the first ever presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes. "But Major will be setting a record of his own as he's the first ever rescue pupper to live in the WH. We're gonna play all day & receive countless treats! #DOTUS #FirstDogs #presidentelect [sic]." Major will be the first rescue dog to reside in the White House.

He featured in numerous social media posts from Biden during the presidential campaign, including one video captioned: "No ruff days on the trail when I have some Major motivation." During the campaign, Biden urged American voters to "Put dogs back in the White House" through a series of social media posts. "Folks — you're not just voting to put me in the White House. You're also voting for Champ and Major. Let's put dogs back in the White House," he said in a post on Instagram.

In September, a Biden supporter launched a "Dog Lovers for Joe" campaign with the slogan: "Choose Your Humans Wisely". Trump was the first president since James K Polk, who served from 1845 to 1949, to not bring any pets to The White House. Former President Bill Clinton brought his pet cat Socks with him along with a labrador named Buddy, who joined the family later.

George W Bush owned a Scottish terrier named Barney during his presidency. On the subject of pets, Trump has previously said he was too busy to own one.

"I wouldn't mind having one, but I don't have any time," he said at a rally last year. "How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn? I don't know, feels a little phony to me," he was quoted as saying by the Independent.

Biden tweeted on Trump's views on dogs. "Some Americans celebrate #NationalCatDay, some celebrate #NationalDogDay - President Trump celebrates neither. It says a lot. It's time we put a pet back in the White House," he said in a tweet in October last year.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

South African President greets Hindus on Diwali; thanks for enriching country's culture

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has greeted the countrys Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali and thanked them for enriching the culture of the country. Ramaphosa said that the observance of Diwali in South Africa had deep hist...

UK and EU making some progress on post-Brexit trade deal -UK negotiator

Britain and the European Union have made some progress in their negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal but might not succeed in getting an agreement, Britains top Brexit negotiator said as he headed into further talks on Sunday.There has...

Coal handling at Mormugao Port Trust to be reduced: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be reduced by more than 50 per cent by introducing alternative tourism projects including launching of a RORO Roll On Roll Off ferry serv...

UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency to some

The United Arab Emirates has approved granting golden visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubais ruler said on Sunday. All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020