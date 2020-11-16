BJP will form govt in UP in 2022: Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that his party will once again form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022

"BJP will be forming government again in 2022. BJP, which won 312 seats in 2017, will get 10 seats more in 2022," Tiwari said while talking to reporters after paying obeisance at Vidhyachal temple here

The Bihar assembly poll results show that people are with BJP-led NDA, he said.