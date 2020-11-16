NDA will give pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented govt in Bihar: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance will give a "pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented" government in Bihar as he congratulated Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the state's chief minister Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the chief minister for the seventh time in two decades, in the presence of the NDA's top leaders, including Union Home minister Amit Shah and Nadda. I assure people of Bihar that NDA is committed to fulfil their aspirations," Nadda said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:12 IST
Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the chief minister for the seventh time in two decades, in the presence of the NDA's top leaders, including Union Home minister Amit Shah and Nadda. "Congrats to @NitishKumar Ji and all newly sworn-in ministers. I am sure that under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji, NDA will give pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented govt in the state. I assure people of Bihar that NDA is committed to fulfil their aspirations," Nadda said.
