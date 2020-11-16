61,000 eligible voters yet to be enrolled in Meghalaya: Official

Over 19.60 lakh voters have been enrolled in Meghalaya so far, while around 61,000 people eligible to vote are yet to be registered, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said on Monday. Most of the people who are eligible to vote but are yet to be enrolled are in the East Khasi Hills district, he said.

"A total of 19,60,850 voters have been enrolled against a population of 20,21,000 eligible voters," Kharkongor said. "There is still a gap of 60,962 voters, who are yet to be enrolled. Of them, 49,445 in the East Khasi Hills district," he said.

Kharkongor, who was addressing on the special summary revision of electoral rolls, said the exercise aimed to reduce the gap by encouraging new voters to enroll. The Election Commission is encouraging people to register online but taking into consideration the challenges of internet connectivity in parts of the state, he said 600 community service centres spread across have been roped in.

As part of the programme, kits were distributed among booth-level officers, and a detailed presentation on the highlights and timeline for this year's special summary revision exercise was also made..