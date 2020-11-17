Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wisconsin recount would cost Trump campaign about $7.9 million, state officials say

President-elect Joe Biden won the crucial battleground state in the Nov. 3 election by a margin of 0.7 percentage point, or about 20,000 votes, with 99% of ballots counted, according to Edison Research. Under state law, because the margin of Biden's win was less than 1% but greater than 0.25%, Trump as the second-place finisher has the right to request a recount, but must first pay to cover the expenses of the operation.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 03:09 IST
Wisconsin recount would cost Trump campaign about $7.9 million, state officials say

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said on Monday that a statewide vote recount would cost an estimated $7.9 million, money that President Donald Trump's campaign would have to pay in advance should it request one. President-elect Joe Biden won the crucial battleground state in the Nov. 3 election by a margin of 0.7 percentage point, or about 20,000 votes, with 99% of ballots counted, according to Edison Research.

Under state law, because the margin of Biden's win was less than 1% but greater than 0.25%, Trump as the second-place finisher has the right to request a recount, but must first pay to cover the expenses of the operation. Wisconsin's chief election official, Meagan Wolfe, said in a statement that county clerks had, as required by law, carefully estimated their costs for recounting Wisconsin's 3.2 million ballots

"We still have not received any indication that there will or will not be a recount," Wolfe said. She said the cost estimate was "significantly higher" than the actual costs of the 2016 recount there because it included extra funds for larger spaces required for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as security for those spaces, and a greater number of absentee ballots.

"The legal team continues to examine the issues with irregularities in Wisconsin and are leaving all legal options open, including a recount and an audit," Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis said when asked if the campaign would move ahead with a petition for a recount. Since Biden, a Democrat, clinched victory in the election, the Republican president has refused to concede and has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that there was widespread voter fraud.

His campaign has filed a flurry of lawsuits, part of a larger strategy to try to overturn the election results in key battleground states, but has made no headway so far. Election officials from both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities, and federal election security officials have decried "unfounded claims" and expressed "utmost confidence" in the election's integrity.

Biden beat Trump by the same 306-232 margin in the state-by-state Electoral College that prompted Trump to proclaim a "landslide" when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Biden also won the national popular vote by at least 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points, with some ballots still being counted.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Putin, extending Russian footprint, approves new naval facility in Sudan

President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved the creation of a Russian naval facility in Sudan capable of mooring nuclear-powered surface vessels, clearing the way for Moscows first substantial military foothold in Africa since the Soviet fa...

U.S. upgrades safety probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla vehicles

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration NHTSA said on Monday it was expanding a probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, upgrading it to an engineering analysis, a step required before it can seek to com...

Wisconsin recount would cost Trump campaign about $7.9 million, state officials say

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said on Monday that a statewide vote recount would cost an estimated 7.9 million, money that President Donald Trumps campaign would have to pay in advance should it request one. President-elect Joe Biden w...

Pompeo confident over commitment of administration regarding U.S. election

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced confidence in the commitment of the administration of President Donald Trump to the constitutional setting of the U.S. election in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.I am entirely confident t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020