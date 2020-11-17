Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whenever you think of kickback in def deal, think of Cong leaders: BJP

Citing a media report on the key accused in the chopper deal mentioning the names of senior Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel, and Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri, he said, "Whenever you think of a kickback in a military deal, think of some Congress leaders." "No defence deal without a loot, no defence deal without a kickback and no defence deal without some Congress leaders becoming beneficiary of it has been the go-to policy of Congress leaders," the BJP leader said at a press conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:11 IST
Whenever you think of kickback in def deal, think of Cong leaders: BJP

No deal without a deal and no contract without a cut has been the policy of Congress leaders, the BJP said on Tuesday, attacking the opposition party over reports of kickbacks allegedly received by its members in the AgustaWestland chopper deal. Demanding answers from the Congress leadership, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that from the Jeep scandal, the Bofors scam to the submarine scandal and several more, Congress leaders for their benefit made a "mockery" of national security. Citing a media report on the key accused in the chopper deal mentioning the names of senior Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel, and Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri, he said, "Whenever you think of a kickback in a military deal, think of some Congress leaders." "No defence deal without a loot, no defence deal without a kickback and no defence deal without some Congress leaders becoming beneficiary of it has been the go-to policy of Congress leaders," the BJP leader said at a press conference. The Congress president and "the prince of the party" have to answer to the people, Prasad said.

In 2010, there were talks of buying AgustaWestland helicopters for VVIPs like the president and the prime minister at a cost of Rs 3,600 crore, Prasad said. Two years later, media reports revealed that kickbacks had been given in the deal, the Union minister said. Though the Manmohan Singh-led UPA-2 government had ordered a CBI inquiry but no progress was made until the BJP-led NDA government was formed in May 2014. Thereafter, arrests were made in the case, Prasad said.

Now, the key accused in the case, Rajiv Saxena, has mentioned the names of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri and son Bakul Nath, along with names of other Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel in his statements before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he said. "The BJP demands that the Congress party not maintain silence on this grave issue. The nation is awake and listening," Prasad said and asked "why do we always get names of Congress leaders whenever a defence deal is referred to an investigative agency".

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DES18 UP-KANPUR-CLASH Two more held in connection with Kanpur clash Kanpur Police arrested two more people in connection with the clash between two communities at Wajidpu...

There is need for reforms of UN Security Council and organisations like IMF, WTO: PM Modi at BRICS summit.

There is need for reforms of UN Security Council and organisations like IMF, WTO PM Modi at BRICS summit....

Eveready Industries' shares jump over 7 pc on strong September qtr earnings

Shares of battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Tuesday zoomed over 7 per cent and also hit a 52-week high as the company posted strong results for the September quarter. On BSE, the shares settled with a gain of 6....

Gandhi Mandap to go blue on World Children's Day

Along with many iconic buildings of the country and the world, Gandhi Mandap here will be lit in blue on World Childrens Day on November 20 as part of UNICEFs GoBlue campaign. The campaign is aimed at raising awareness on child rights and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020