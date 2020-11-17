Left Menu
Congress has increasingly found comfort in 'break-India' naxal groups: Finance Minister

Backing "Gupkar gang going global" comment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday alleged that the Congress party increasingly found comfort in the 'break-India'('tukde-tukde') naxal groups.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 18:27 IST
Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Backing "Gupkar gang going global" comment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday alleged that the Congress party increasingly found comfort in the 'break-India'('tukde-tukde') naxal groups. "Well said, @AmitShahji. The @INCIndia has increasingly found comfort in the 'break-India'('tukde-tukde') naxal groups. They have exposed their continuing tendency to associate with forces which seek external help to upset India. People of India seek an answer from @INCIndia," she said in a tweet quoting Shah's tweet.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration wants foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that Indian people will no longer tolerate an "unholy global gathbandhan" against national interest. Taking to Twitter, Shah asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi if they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration which, he said, insults the tricolour.

"The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India's Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," Shah tweeted. "Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J-K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away the rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," he said in another tweet.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy 'global gathbandhan' against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," Shah said. Parties including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections together.On October 24, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had said that the PAGD has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. "All of us united that the pre-August 5th, 2019 position must be restored," he added.

While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Mehbooba Mufti was picked to play a role of vice-president. The DDC polls will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)

