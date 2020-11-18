Left Menu
Development News Edition

JP Nadda to hold meeting with newly-appointed state in-charges tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with all the newly-appointed state in-charges of the party, on Thursday (November 19), via video-conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 09:50 IST
JP Nadda to hold meeting with newly-appointed state in-charges tomorrow
BJP chief JP Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with all the newly-appointed state in-charges of the party, on Thursday (November 19), via video-conferencing. This comes ahead of Nadda's tour of the country to strengthen the organisation with an aim to begin preparing for 2024 general elections.

Last week, Nadda announced work allocation among the new party's national office-bearers with party vice president Radha Mohan Singh appointed in-charge of the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh and party general secretary CT Ravi of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa. The BJP chief had announced the names of office-bearers in September.

Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will continue to be in-charge of West Bengal where elections are due in the first half of next year and the BJP is making a determined bid to come to power. He will be assisted by Arvind Menon and Amit Malviya, who is head of BJP's IT cell.Party vice president Baijayant Panda will be in-charge of Delhi and Assam. Dushyant Kumar Gautam has been made in-charge of Uttarakhand and Rekha Verma as co-incharge. Gautam will also be in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Tarun Chug has been given the responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir and replaces Ram Madhav. He will also be in-charge of Ladakh and Telangana. Bhupendra Yadav will continue to be in-charge of Bihar besides Gujarat and party spokesperson Sambit Patra has been given the responsibility of Manipur. Party leader D Purandeswari will be in-charge of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and Arun Singh of Rajasthan and Karnataka. P Muralidhar Rao will be in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and will be assisted by Pankaja Munde and Bishweswar Tudu. Dilip Saikia will be in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand. CP Radhakrishnan has been given the responsibility of Kerala and Avinash Rai Khanna of Himachal Pradesh.Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will continue to be in-charge of Andhra Pradesh and will be assisted by Sunil Deodhar.

Nalin Kohli has been given responsibility of Nagaland, Vinod Sonkar of Tripura, Abdulla Kutty of Lakshadweep, Vijaya Rahatkar of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, Mmhonlumo Kikon of Mizoram, M Chuba Ao of Meghalaya, Sukanta Majumdar of Sikkim and Satya Kumar of Andaman and Nicobar. Radha Mohan Singh will be assisted by unil Oza, Satya Kumar and Sanjiv Chaurasia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares tank 20 pc after getting placed under moratorium

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Wednesday tanked as much as 20 per cent to hit its lowest permissible trading limit on Wednesday after the government placed the lender under a one-month moratorium and superseded its board. The scrip cracked...

Monthly active users for Flipkart, PhonePe at 'all-time high': Walmart

E-commerce giant Walmart has clocked 1.3 per cent increase in net sales in its international business at USD 29.6 billion in the third quarter ended October 31, supported by strong results of Flipkart and PhonePe that saw all-time high mont...

Walmart beats profit estimates on buoyant online sales

Walmart Inc posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly same-store sales and beat expectations for profit on Tuesday amid a surge in its online business with higher spending on electronics, sporting goods and groceries. Sales at U.S...

MP govt to set up 'gau cabinet' for cow protection: Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a gau cabinet for the protection and promotion of cows in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. The first meeting of the gau cow cabinet will be held on Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020