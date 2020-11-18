Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary vetoed EU budget because of immigration 'blackmail', says PM Orban

DEFENDING BORDERS Orban said Hungary was committed to the rule of law, but added: "Those who defend their borders and defend their countries against immigration can no longer be classified as law-abiding in Brussels." He added that Hungary had accepted the recovery fund and long-term budget package in July "because we are committed to European solidarity and support financial aid to the states that need it as quickly as possible". The wording on conditionality in the political agreement accompanying the package was watered down on the insistence of Hungary and Poland.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:07 IST
Hungary vetoed EU budget because of immigration 'blackmail', says PM Orban

Hungary vetoed the European Union's 2021-2027 budget and post-coronavirus recovery fund because they would have forced it to accept immigration, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday. Hungary, together with Poland, vetoed both the budget and the recovery plan on Monday, arguing that the budget law included a clause which makes access to money conditional on respecting the rule of law.

Orban is a staunch opponent of mass immigration on the grounds that it dilutes national and European identity. The EU has launched a procedure against Hungary for violating democratic norms. "After accepting the current proposal there would be no barrier against tying the disbursement of funds to member states to supporting immigration and blackmailing those countries that oppose immigration with budgetary sanctions," Orban said in a statement published by state news agency MTI.

The budget and the recovery package do not have any specific clauses about immigration, and political analysts said Orban's comments were aimed at shoring up support among his domestic voters by using anti-immigration rhetoric again. DEFENDING BORDERS

Orban said Hungary was committed to the rule of law, but added: "Those who defend their borders and defend their countries against immigration can no longer be classified as law-abiding in Brussels." He added that Hungary had accepted the recovery fund and long-term budget package in July "because we are committed to European solidarity and support financial aid to the states that need it as quickly as possible".

The wording on conditionality in the political agreement accompanying the package was watered down on the insistence of Hungary and Poland. Commenting on Orban's latest statement, Political Capital analyst Patrik Szicherle said: "This is a political narrative for a domestic audience.

"Since the migration crisis of 2015 Orban has traced any criticism of Hungary's government or (its record on) the rule of law back to a rejection of immigration or George Soros." Orban's government has long demonised the Hungarian-born billionaire philanthropist, accusing him of encouraging mass immigration, something Soros denies. His support for an open liberal society clashes with Orban's nationalist ideology.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Masina Heart Institute introduces India's first portable ICU for heart patients amidst COVID-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India , November 18 ANIPNN Masina Heart Institute, a venture of century old Masina Hospital known for its commitment to provide truly affordable healthcare, launched Indias first pre-fabricated transportable ICU by Phili...

Over 50 cases registered in 5 western UP districts for violations of firecrackers ban

Over 50 cases have been registered in five western Uttar Pradesh districts, including Muzaffarnagar, against those violating a ban on bursting of firecrackers, officials said on WednesdayThey said people in some areas burst firecrackers dur...

Maha govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days. Following the intervention of a ben...

SABC Board implored to consider all possible options to preserve jobs

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has implored the SABC Board to consider all possible options with an aim to preserve jobs at the public broadcaster.Ndabeni-Abrahams made the call during a meeting on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020