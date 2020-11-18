Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC's "Mark Yourself Safe from BJP" campaign crosses 10-lakh mark

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal had launched the campaign on October 23 to inform people about the alleged wrongdoings of the BJP in the country before the 2021 state polls. The digital campaign, a brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team, has witnessed maximum participation from people in the age group of 18-35 years.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:15 IST
TMC's "Mark Yourself Safe from BJP" campaign crosses 10-lakh mark

The TMC'S digital campaign called 'Mark Yourself safe from BJP' has crossed 10-lakh mark within a month, the party said in a statement. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal had launched the campaign on October 23 to inform people about the alleged wrongdoings of the BJP in the country before the 2021 state polls.

The digital campaign, a brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team, has witnessed maximum participation from people in the age group of 18-35 years. "The website, savebengalfrombjp.com has already seen over 10 lakh people mark themselves safe. Over 14 lakh people have visited the website till 17 November. The Facebook group for this campaign also has nearly 93,323 members. The campaign has witnessed maximum participation from the age group of 18- 35 years," the statement said.

To participate in the campaign, people will have to click onto the new website savebengalfrombjp.com to register themselves. The site contains messages like "Are you against the politics of division among people", "Are you against hatred", "Will you speak against dictatorship", "Will you speak against interference into your freedom".

A senior TMC leader said, the campaign has provided a platform to a large number of people, opposed to the "BJP's brand of politics", to make their voices heard now with their confidentiality intact. Earlier the TMC had launched 'Didi Ke Bolo' (Banerjee is widely known as Didi or elder sister) campaign, also a brainchild of Kishor, about a year ago. In it people with any grievances on any issue could contact the chief minister's office by dialling a helpline number or through WhatsApp and Facebook.

It has also launched a campaign "Bangla r Gorbo Mamata" (Didi, the pride of Bengal) in March..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Abrahams becomes Wales' first Black head coach, takes over women's team

Warren Abrahams has been appointed the new Wales womens head coach, the Welsh Rugby Union WRU announced on Wednesday, making him the countrys first Black national coach. South Africa-born Abrahams, a former USA womens Sevens assistant coach...

Study suggests regular dose of nature may improve mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

Nature around ones home may help mitigate some of the negative mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggest the findings of a new study published in the journal Ecological Applications. An online questionnaire survey completed by...

Study suggests regular dose of nature may improve mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

Nature around ones home may help mitigate some of the negative mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggest the findings of a new study published in the journal Ecological Applications. An online questionnaire survey completed by...

Eskom inundated to probe cheap electricity voucher scams

Eskom says it has been inundated with requests to conduct investigations into scams that purport to sell cheap electricity vouchers.According to the power utility, the dishonest scheme is promoted through social media sites such as Facebook...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020