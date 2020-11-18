Left Menu
Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, Congress, Left parties to jointly organise programmes

Ahead of the West Benal Assembly elections, the Congress party and Left parties will jointly organise programmes in every block of the districts in the state from November 23 onwards.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the West Benal Assembly elections, the Congress party and Left parties will jointly organise programmes in every block of the districts in the state from November 23 onwards. This was decided in the "Congress-Left Alliance Meeting", which was held on Tuesday at Kranti Press.

"The main discussion of the meeting was how to maximise the projection of Congress-Left Alliance in the state. The chemistry of the alliance is potent and this should be carried deep down into every booth in Bengal to give the people of Bengal an alternative option from TMC (Trinamool Congress) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the alliance is confident that it will be a game changer in Bengal," said West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee in a statement. "It has been unanimously decided that Congress and Left shall jointly organise programmes in every block from 23rd November onwards and all pre-announced programmes of Congress and Left will continue before that," it added.

The approach of the alliance to firm up its position in Bengal is bottoms up and not a top down approach. The party workers have mentally accepted the alliance and its time to make the alliance visible and acceptable to the people of Bengal, the Congress party said. (ANI)

